Sheila Barnes Jones, age 68, of Newport, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, Sanford “Barney” Barnes, mother, Helen Clark; sister, Sylvia Vosburg, and brother, Sandford Barnes, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Tommy (Dena) Lane of White Pine, B.J. Lane of Newport; daughter, Tammy (Ron) Ross of Newport; sisters, Shirley (Larry) Howard, of New Market, Judy Parham of Weaverville, NC, Selena Pemberton of Newport; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, also other family and friends.
She was cremated per her request.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
