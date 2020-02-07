Charles Lane, age 79 of Newport, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Forest and Stella Lane; brother Steve Lane; father-in-law and mother-in-law Howard “Bull” and Jiney Strange.
He is survived by his wife Sue Lane of Newport; son Todd Lane of Newport; brothers Ronald (Linda) Lane of Knoxville, Wayne (Debbie) Lane of Newport, and Lynn (Becky) Lane of Newport; nephews Jeff, Bryson, and Brandon Lane; and devoted brother-in-law Tommy Strange of Newport.
Memorial Service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at First Christian Church with Brother Martin Stump officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
