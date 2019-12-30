Tunney Moore, age 88, passed away on December 29, 2019.
Tunney was born on May 19, 1931.
He grew up on the Tennessee/North Carolina state line in Waterville, NC. Construction of Interstate 40 took his childhood home and the family moved across the mountain to Grassy Fork.
He was preceded in death by his parents John Lewis and Callote Moore; brothers, Charlie, Clay, Manny, Ray, and Ken; and sisters, Maxine Carver, and Faye Mathis.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Alyce; and children Mitzi (Gary) Satterfield, Sheri (Brad) Johnson, and Shannon (Kelley) Moore.
He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Andy (Jessica) Reed, Laura (William) Bosworth, Matthew (Brittany) Munsey, Rachel (Matthew) Jackson, Seth (Ashley) Moore, and Averley Kat Moore; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee Reed, Manny Reed, Maggie Bosworth, William Bosworth, Liliana Munsey, and James Munsey; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends that he dearly loved.
Tunney proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1949-1953. He worked for 30 years at American Enka/BASF.
He was elected Cocke County Sheriff in 1986 and served in that position until 1998.
He was proud to have hired and trained many of the men who serve as first responders throughout East Tennessee today.
Tunney was a lifetime member of the Cocke County Rescue Squad, serving in many leadership positions including Captain.
Tunney loved working on his farm.
At the end of his life, when his disease was robbing his memories, the memories of farm life remained particularly vibrant.
He also was a well-known glass blower, crafting beautiful works of art that many people still treasure.
He enjoyed attending craft shows to exhibit his art.
He loved bluegrass music, and he was a wonderful buck dancer, a dance learned during his growing up years in the mountains.
Tunney was a longtime, faithful member of Bridgeport FWB Church.
He loved the Lord and tried to never miss a church service.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 31, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Manes Funeral Home in Newport, TN. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tim Carson, and Pastor Dennis Caldwell officiating.
Burial will follow at the Union Cemetery in Newport.
Pallbearers will be members of Cocke County’s first responders, the men in blue.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to Bridgeport FWB Church in Newport, or to the Alzheimer’s Tennessee organization on-line or through Manes Funeral Home.
The Moore family would like to thank Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, and Jabo and Tammy Francis for your love and care.
We also thank Dr. Thomas Conway, the wonderful staff at Wellington Memory Care Unit, and the special ladies who helped care for Tunney.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
