Dorothy Lethco Ellis, age 85, of Newport, passed away February 19, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at Resthaven Mausoleum Chapel. Funeral services will immediately follow visitation service at 1:00 p.m. with burial at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Br. Randy Runions officiating.
Dorothy retired from Leece Neville in Cleveland, OH where she worked for 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Ellis, and her parents Allie Mae and Horace Lethco.
Dorothy is survived by her sister Faye Randolph (Ted); nieces Lisa Berger, Debbie Morrison, Jane Lethco, and Regina Roach (Rick); nephew Jim Lethco (Kelly); great-nephews Zachary and Austin Wardelman, Ben Lethco, and Wesley Morrison; great-niece Julia Terry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Society or to a charity of your choice.
Services are provided by Resthaven Funeral Home-Cemetery-Cremations of Newport/Dandridge, TN.
