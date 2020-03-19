Oliver L Clark Jr., of Newport, born December 22, 1924, passed away peacefully at home on March 17, 2020.
He was a veteran of World War II, serving at Omaha Beach and in the Battle of the Bulge serving with the United States Army.
He was a well-known businessman in Newport, Tennessee as the owner of Clark Shoe Shop, Clark Leather Goods, and Splashaway Swimming Pool. He also owned a trout farm.
He had been a member of Newport Presbyterian Church since 1950 where he served as deacon and taught Sunday School along with youth fellowship.
Oliver “Ol” is survived by his wife of 77 years Mrs. Grace Cummings Clark, daughters: Libby Clark Clevenger (Randy) and Kathy Clark Santos (Fabian), niece Margaret Shultz and several other nieces and nephews. He is also survived by grandchildren Tammie Brown, Cindy Moyers Asbury, Barry Moyers, Kathy Hosmer, Rick and Charlene Foust, Jamey Wise, and Heath Wise, great-grandchildren: Brad Jaggers, Mitch Jaggers, Ashley Foust, Maranda Wright, Logan Foust, Tyeara Foust, Justine Taylor, Jacob Wise, Jeremy Wise, Jayla Wise, Kyle Wise, Bay, P.B. Hosmer, and Ry Hosmer and several great-great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. O.L. Clark, Sr., daughter Evelyn Moyers. sister Margaret Imogene Ramsey and special pet Bingo.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 20, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel Mausoleum at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Rick Foust will be officiating. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements provided by Resthaven Funeral Home-Cemetery-Cremations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.