Angela Danielle Sane, age 43, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father Billy Jack Bradshaw.
She is survived by her sons Donovan M. Hendrickson and Daniel G. Sane of Newport; daughter Jasmine M. Sane of Newport; mother Jannie Bradshaw of Newport; brother Billy J. Bradshaw of Newport, and special aunt May Hartsell of Newport.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Vaughn Burgin officiating.
Burial will follow the funeral services on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Shady Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral services.
