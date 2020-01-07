Robert Lee Loveday, age 75, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dave and Ellen Loveday.
He is survived by his son Neil Loveday, daughters Teresa Loveday Cunningham and Rebecca Nelson, both of Cosby, and Charlotte Lee Campbell of Georgia; brother Winston Loveday, sister Marilyn Pack, both of Newport, and special friend Charlotte Norris of Cosby.
The family will receive friends from 5:00–7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Carl Nelson officiating.
Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in the Shults Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
