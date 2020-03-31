Zolla Mae Bush Ketner passed away on March 28, 2020 in Dandridge, Tennessee from complications due to Parkinson disease. She was 89 years old.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jess and Ollie Derrick Bush, brothers Shannon Bush and James Bush, sisters, Mamie C Hughes and Ann Russell, and daughte-in-law Kathy Ketner.
She is survived by her children Debbye Ketner Artrip (Ken) of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, Tommy B. Ketner of Cookeville, Tennessee, and Nancy Ketner Shannon of Charleston, South Carolina; her grandchildren: Jessica Artrip Christian (Chris), Seth Ketner (Jessica), Kayla Ketner, Clint Shannon, Cole Shannon, and Blake Shannon; and her great-grandchildren Grady and Clay Christian. She is also survived by her sister, Jane Bush Garing, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Zolla grew up and attended school in Jefferson County. She was an active member of Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church. She worked at Bush Brothers for many years.
At the age of 55, she received her Associate Degree of Nursing from Walters State Community College, of which she was very proud. She became licensed as a Register Nurse and worked at Morristown Hamblen and Jefferson Memorial Hospitals.
After retirement, she continued to be active in the Chestnut Hill community that she loved so much. She was known for her delicious pies and cakes, but mostly for her love of quilting. She made beautiful hand-made quilts for her friends and family.
She had a wonderful sense of humor, a sweet spirit and a strong love of God. She will be missed by her family and many friends.
Due to COVID 19 limitations, there will be a family-only graveside service officiated by Pastor Stacey Morgan with arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge.
Later this year, A Celebration of Life will be held at Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church, in care of Geraldine George, treasurer, 1451 Ponderosa Drive, Dandridge, Tennessee, 37725.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge: 865-397-2722 www.farrarfuneralhome.com.
