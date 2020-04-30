Mrs. Linda Mae Brown Benson, age 66, of Cosby, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Newport Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by an infant son Richard Benson, parents Ota and W.R. Brown, sisters Verna Brown and Brenda Bright and brothers Roger Brown and Robert Brown.
Survivors include her husband Cleve Benson, Jr. of the home, son Brian Benson of Greeneville, daughter Jamie Benson of Cosby, grandchildren Hunter McClanahan, Christine Benson, and Tyler Benson; brother Ronnie Brown of Cosby, and sister Reda Brown of Newport. Additional survivors include several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, niece, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Giving consideration to the current health concerns for family and friends, please leave condolences to the family on the Costner-Maloy Funeral Home Tribute Wall. The family will welcome and appreciate visits from friends when all danger of the Corona virus has passed.
A private graveside service was held Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Jenkins Family Cemetery with Rev. Gary Henderson officiating.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.