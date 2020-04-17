Ruby Jean Holt, age 85, of Newport, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband J B Holt and son Ronnie Holt.
She is survived by her sons Terry (Bobbie) Holt of Cherokee, NC and Jeff (Brenda) Holt of Morristown, grandchildren Jamie Holt, Weston (Ashley) Holt and Chesney Holt, great-grandson Lane Griffin, special friends Barbara Barnes and Selma McGaha, as well as other family members and friends.
Private graveside services will be held in Union Cemetery with Glen Ball officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
