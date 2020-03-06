Dozier Turner, III, age 59, of Newport, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dozier Turner, Jr.
He is survived by his mother Deanna Turner, son James Hahn, daughter Chasity Turner, brother Terry (Carla) Turner, sisters Donna (Terry) Webb, Rhonda (Fred) Webb, and Barbara Stinnett, two grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a memorial service at Brimer’s Chapel Church, 2882 Indian Creek Road, Dandridge, TN, on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Bruce Asbell and Pastor Steven Turner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Brimer’s Chapel Church, c/o Rhonda Webb, 1536 Finchum Rd., Newport, TN 37821.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Mr. Dozier Turner, III with cremation arrangements.
