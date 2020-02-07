Elza Elmer Painter, 90, of Newport passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Born in Kingston, West Virginia on November 15, 1929.
He was the son of Elmer Elza Painter and Katy Jane Crookshanks.
He was a graduate of Kingston High School.
After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. After service he became interested in photography and he decided to pursue photography as a career.
He attended and graduated from the New York Institute of Photography.
He and his family moved to Elyria, Ohio; where he worked with photographer Gordon DeLavar.
During his career he worked for the Elyria Chronicle Telegram, Cleveland Plain Dealer, Knoxville New Sentinel & Journal, and Newport Plain Talk.
He moved his family to Newport and started Painter’s Photography.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years Irene Mills, daughters Tandy Lyles of West Columbia, South Carolina and Jorja Williamson (Clarence) of Southside, West Virginia; and son James Allen Painter (Brenda) of Sevierville, Tennessee. Grandchildren; Nan Williamson, Aaron Williamson (Rachel), Meredyth Harden (Smith), Andrea Lyles (Travis), & Isaiah Painter; seven Great Grandchildren, Nieces & Nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, and first wife Maxine Buttrick.
Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Rich Lloyd officiating.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral services on Saturday at First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Baptist Church TV Ministry. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
