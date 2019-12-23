Jamie Alan Winchester, age 40, of Newport, formerly of Del Rio, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 from complications due to a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jehu and Sue Winchester, Robert Edwards, and Lessie Tucker; uncles, David Edwards, Kenny and David Winchester.
Survivors include his mother, Tammy (Larry) Woody of Bybee; dad, Danny Ashe of Whittier, NC; sisters, Mandy (Alan) Parker, Ashley Woody, Robyn Woody, Stephanie (Travis) Morrow; brothers, Andrew (Melanie) Woody, Michael Woody, Nathan Ashe; special friend, Jessica Sapp; special neice, Cassie (Jacob) Todd and a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends, aunts, and uncles.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home.
