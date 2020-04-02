Leonard Rupert Daniel, 93, of Del Rio, TN passed away on March 18, 2020, in Del Rio.
Leonard was born in Seattle, WA to Tracy and Mary Daniel on May 13, 1926. He went to Fitzhugh Lee School in Smyrna, GA.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He graduated with a PhD in chemical engineering from Georgia Tech University in Atlanta.
He taught chemistry at Georgia Tech, Texas A&M in Corpus Christi, Brownwood University in Brownwood, TX, West Georgia University in Carrollton, GA and Clayton State University in Morrow, GA.
He married Gloria Reid on June 11, 1949 in Atlanta and they celebrated 70 years of marriage on June 11, 2019.
Leonard blessed many churches and communities with his generosity, love and music. He was minister of music at each church he attended throughout his adult life beginning with the Tabernacle Church in downtown Atlanta where his lovely future wife, Gloria, from Zebulon, GA, sang in his choir. He was minister of music for many years at the Rock Baptist Church in Morrow, Georgia, Tanners Baptist Church in Ellenwood, Georgia and played the piano and sang specials every Sunday in attendance up until the last months of his life at age 93 at Del Rio First Church of God in Del Rio, TN.
Leonard is survived by his wife Gloria; his son Robert and his wife Marilyn; his daughter Donna Schindler; his brother David and his wife Joyce; his grandchildren Josh Daniel and his wife Megg; Eric Schindler and his wife Sonya; Angela Daniel; Bill Daniel; Jake Schindler and Joe Schindler; and his great-grandchildren Agnes, Isaiah and Irene Daniel.
Memorials may be given to Del Rio First Church of God in Del Rio, TN.
