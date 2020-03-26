Velma Ivey Bertolo, age 69, of Del Rio, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents David and Anna Ivey, brother Leroy Ivey, and sisters Virginia, Maxine, Shirley, and Bonnie Sue.
She is survived by her sons Earl B. Deaton (Emma Perry) of Del Rio, and Ricky L. Deaton (Gabby) of Alabama; grandchildren: Michael, Brittany, Jakob, Dakota, Lexi, Stella, Cassandra, Ricky, and John; great-grandchildren: Reagan, Lala, Zoey, Sammie, Lucas, and Theia; brother Luther (Brenda) Ivey of North Carolina; sister Jean (Johnny) Phillips of Florida; also other family members and friends.
Private family services will be held in Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Blanchard officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
