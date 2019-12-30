Carolyn Phillips, 72 of Morristown, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019.
Carolyn was of Baptist faith and truly enjoyed spending time reading God’s Word.
She loved to go fishing and enjoyed quilting as well.
She was loved by everyone who knew her and she also shared that herself with everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Buster Phillips; son, Daniel Campbell; brother, Larry Ramsey; pand sister, Elizabeth Parton.
She is survived by her son, Morris Campbell; brothers, Paul and Cleo Ramsey, and Bob Parton; sisters, Linda Clark, Ethel Parrott, Tanya Maples, Effie Ramsey, Rosie Hamby, and Alice Cocker.
Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.