Mae Freshour Reese, from Parrottsville, was born March 23, 1928 and died peacefully in her sleep early the morning of December 30, 2019 at the age of 91. Mae was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Robert H. Reese.
She is survived by her daughters Glenda (Paul) Beirnes of Columbia, TN and Erica Reese of Spring Hill, TN, grandchildren Denae Beirnes, Shana (Parker) Tycer, and Landon (Kacie) Beirnes, and two great granddaughters Hensley Grace Beirnes and Emery Mae Beirnes; also other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 with services following at 1 p.m. in Resthaven Memorial Mausoleum. Entombment will follow the service.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneral home.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.