Annie East of Bybee, TN passed away April 6, 2020 comforted by her family.
She is survived by her husband Lex Allen East; children David Aubrey Franklin Kirkland (Kasie), Edwin Allen East, and Jamie Lewis East; grandchildren Oliver James Allen Kirkland and Aubrey-Ann Michele Kirkland.
She was preceded in death by her sister Mary Ethel Grossclose and many loving nieces and nephews.
