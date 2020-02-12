Candice Woods, age 42 of Newport, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
She attended New Zion AME Zion Church.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Kate and Barnett Woods; and grandfather Ted Rice, Jr.
She is survived by her parents Kevin and Karen Woods of Newport; sisters Tasha Treece of Morristown and Lexi Woods of Newport; and grandmother Pauline Rice of Newport.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, February, 15, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will follow at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rosie Cuberson and Pastor Mike Hannon officiating.
Burial will be at 9:30 a.m., Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
