Mr. Hershel D. Mantooth, age 89, of Newport passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Turkey Creek Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife Faye Mantooth; son Hershel Burdette Mantooth;
parents John N. and Ota Burke Mantooth; brother Rick Mantooth; sister Joyce Hazelwood.
Survivors include his children Kathy (Mauro) Saiti, Billy Joe (Sabrina) Crum, Jackie (Steve) Blanchard, Johnny (Tosha) Mantooth, Jeannie Payne, Steve (Rhonda) Mantooth, Angel (Randy) Driskill and Matt (Kayla) Mantooth. Additional survivors include many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 in the Costner-Maloy Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Suggs, Brother Robert Lee Ball and Pastor Steve Blanchard officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Friday at Inman Cemetery for 11:00 a.m. interment.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
