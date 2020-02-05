Viola S. Ray, age 85, of Chestnut Hill passed away at Life Care Center of Jefferson City on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
She was retired from Bush Brothers and was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Ray, parents, Alf and Kate Shropshire, brother, Bill Ellison.
She is survived by her daughters, Anne Strom (Wayne), Kathy Ivey (Mike), Linda Shrader (Bobby), Freda Ray; son, Tim Ray; nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and other family members.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 7, at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Graveside interment will be at Strange Cemetery in Chestnut Hill following the service.
Farrar Funeral Home in White Pine, 865-674-2441 or online at www.farrarfuneralhome.com.
