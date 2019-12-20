Destyni Brooke Boykin, age 28 of Greeneville, passed away December 9, 2019.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She was a caring and loving mother of two young daughters.
She is survived by her parents Ellen and Tony Mallicoat of Greeneville; 2 daughters Payton Shropshire and Passion Marie Boykin; sisters LeAnna Jones of Laurel, Mississippi; and also several aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members, and friends.
Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019 in the River Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019 at manes Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to help with final expenses.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
