Ethan McKayne Scott Ramsey, age 19, of Newport, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.
He attended Crossroads Church and graduated from Cocke County High School where he excelled in football. McKayne received a football scholarship to play at Union College.
He was a great son, brother and uncle.
He was preceded in death by his aunt Allie Southerland.
He is survived by his parents Kayleen Elliott and Peabo Ramsey, Dustin France, grandparents D K Elliott, Paula Dunn, James Hampton, Carrie Ramsey, David and Ruth France; brothers and sisters: Darion (Chelsea) France, Jessica Wilson, Donovan Treece, Markell Jackson, Nevaeh Ramsey, Blakely France, Jurnee France, Aizen Ramsey, Quinlan Ramsey, and Lucas (Sierra) Hark; aunts and uncles: Raleka (Shawn) Porter, Isaac Allen, Torrey Allen, Jameeka Elliott, Jazamine Henderson, Della (Kevin) Poe, Adam Peak, Denise Peak, Melvin Taylor, Bobby Stewart, Preston Southerland, Travis Daniels and Gavin Robinson; cousins: Kalea Haney, Amaya Haney, Ja’Quel Porter, Kayden Poe, and Dakota Poe; nieces: Hallie and Harper France; special friends: MaKayla Pate and Andrew Costner; also other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Rick Clevenger, Rev. Billy Davis, and Rev. Jesse Jones, Jr. officiating.
Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family requests that donations be made to Cocke County High School Football or Epilepsy Research.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
