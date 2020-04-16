Gladys Lorene Dockery, age 70, of Dandridge, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
She was a member of Burchfield Methodist Church.
She loved flowers and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her mother Mell Dockery, brothers Sy, Troy and Kirby Dockery and sister Frances Timberlake.
Gladys is survived by her husband Mack Dockery; daughter Angie Patterson (Mike); grandchildren Justin (Angel), Cody (Carie), Sam (Megan), Eric (Ashley); great-grandchildren Kaleb, Shane, Kenzie and Eli; special friends Carolyn, Rita, Freda, Donna and Crystal.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Burchfield Methodist Church.
Due to current circumstances and social distancing requirements, the family will have a private service.
Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.