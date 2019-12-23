Mrs. Carol Ann “Cooter” Kelley, age 83, passed away Saturday morning, December 21, 2019.
The family will host a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, December 30, 2019 at West End Baptist Church with Pastor Tom Moody officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service at West End Baptist Church.
A full obituary will appear in the weekend edition.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
