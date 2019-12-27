Mr. Hunley N. Gulley

Mr. Hunley Nelson Gulley, age 43, of Newport, went to his Heavenly Home, Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Survivors include his wife Ruby Gulley of Newport; two step sons and three step daughters; parents Hunley and Charlsie Gulley of Parrottsville; grandparents Tyler and Hazel Yount of Bulls Gap; brother William (Genia) Gulley of Parrottsville; sister Karron (Ted) Smith of Rogersville; Additional survivors include several step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Monday evening, December 30, 2019 in the Costner-Maloy Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Askew officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning at Creech’s Chapel Cemetery for the 11 a.m. interment.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at Costner-Maloy Funeral Home prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
