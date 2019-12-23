Thomas Alan Massey, age 70, of Newport, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Eutha Massey, brothers, William “Buddy”, Frank, Randy, and Jerry “Boots” Massey, nephew, Michael Massey, and the mother of his children, Debra “Debbie” Epley.
He is survived by his sister, Donna Martin, his children, Amy Massey, Tracey McKeehan (Matt Stoltz), and Alan Massey, grandchildren, Justyn and CJ Massey, Sheanna (Zac) Wolfe, Stephen McKeehan, Tessa and Tucker Stoltz, Alan A, Katie, and Morgan Massey, and Kit Packwood, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to caregivers and medical staff who have helped his family over the years.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Thomas Massey with cremation arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.