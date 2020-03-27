Reva Sparks, age 68, of Hartford, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
She was a faithful member of Sand Hill Church of God in Jesus Name.
She read the word of God every day and taught Sunday School.
She was preceded in death by her parents Johnny and Trudy Shelton, brother Mark Shelton, and granddaughter Sessalee Henderson.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years Benny Sparks of Hartford, son Craig Sparks (Tasha Smith) of Parrottsville, daughters Inga (Gary) Henderson of Newport, Darla (Jeff) Dunn of Cosby, and Wendy Sparks of Newport; brothers Clinton (Irene) Shelton, Roger Shelton, Jerry (Vanessa) Shelton, and Gary (Patsy) Shelton, all of Hartford; sisters Bertha (Joe) Johnston and Angie (Rocky) Self, all of Newport; grandchildren: Marissa (BJ) Woody, Trenten (Shawna) Dunn, Lucas (Devin) Henderson, Dillon West, Levi Dunn, Owen Sparks, and Bessie Sparks; great-grandchildren: Hunter and Abram Woody, Arabella Henderson, and one soon-to-be-born great-grandson. She was also loved greatly by all her nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, in the Shelton Family Cemetery with Brother Tommy Ball officiating.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
