Patrick J. Bohn, age 75 of Parrottsville, TN died at his home on January 12, 2020.
He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Ann Schaffer (Richard) of PA, and Esther Mae Lazorko (Jonathan) of NJ, and his grandchildren, Gabriel Schaffer and Elizabeth, Maria and Michael Lazorko.
A memorial service mass will be officiated by Msgr. Robert Hofstetter at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Newport, TN on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 7 p.m. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge, TN.
