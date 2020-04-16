Richard ‘Dave’ Jenkins,, age 62, of Talbott, passed away suddenly on Sunday ,April 12, 2020.
He was born to the late Willard and Lois Jenkins in Bryson City, NC and was also preceded in death by his brother Ray Jenkins.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years Kim McDaniel Jenkins, children Krystal (Justin) Stubblefield and Ricky (Kurtisha) Jenkins, grandchildren Logan and Emily Stubblefield and Rydale Jenkins, sisters Linda Jenkins and Sherry Jenkins and brother Terry Jenkins, also several nieces, nephews and extended family to numerous to mention.
There was a private graveside service in White Pine Cemetery.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in White Pine, 865-674-2441 www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.