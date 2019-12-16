George B. “G.B.” Hill, age 78 of Chestnut Hill, TN passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019.
He was an active member of the Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church, a 1960 graduate of Maury High School, veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was retired from the Ball Corp.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Paula Schreiber Hill; parents, James and Tina (Dockery) Hill.
He is survived by three daughters, Samantha (Chris) Barnes of Newport, TN, Kelli (James) Mayfield of Knoxville, TN and Alyson Hill of Dandridge; grandchildren, Margaret and Charlotte Mayfield; brother, Marshall Hill and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church, 2416 Chestnut Hill Church Rd., Dandridge, TN 37725. Funeral services will be held, Monday, December 16, 2019, 7 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stacey Morgan officiating.
Interment graveside services, Tuesday, 11 a.m. at Chestnut Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to services at Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge, TN.
