Cecil Dwayne Askew, age 85, of Parrottsville, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wonderful wife of 55 years Elizabeth Askew, loving son-in-law Roger Smith, parents Lewis and Lena Askew, sisters Nannie B. Askew, Mattie Barger, and Lorene Moore, and brothers Burl Askew, Robin Askew, Ed Askew, Charles Askew, and George Askew.
He is survived by his daughter Kathy Smith, grandsons Justin (Grace) Reece and their children Grayson and Amelia all of Newport and Johnny (Stacy) Reece and their daughter Molly of Afton, very special great-grandson and caregivers Logan Reece and fiancé Tabatha Hall of the home, brother Wayne (Lois) Askew of Parrottsville, and special friend Craig Egloff.
Cecil will long be remembered as someone who touched the lives of everyone he met.
He had a huge sense of humor and a sincere love for his family and friends.
He was always willing to help those in need.
As his health declined, his joy was sitting on his porch and waving at everyone that drove by.
He is at long last reunited with the love of his life and his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Parrottsville Memorial Gardens with Rev. Franklin Wines officiating.
The family is requesting family and friends to meet at the cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
