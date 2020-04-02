Jody Lewis Brown, age 40, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother Zanna Brown Watts, and grandmothers Edith Brown and Ruby Spence.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Brown, sons Jamison Gorrell and Cody Brown, father Johnny Brown, brother Jonathan Brown, sisters Jessie Campbell and Sarah Brown, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.
Private graveside services will be held at Browns Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. David Wood officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
