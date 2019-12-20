Violet Leo Franklin, age 94 of White Pine, passed away December 18, 2019 at Morristown Hamblen Healthcare System.
She was a life-long resident of White Pine.
After completing Morristown College and Tennessee State University in Nashville with a Vocational Home Economics Degree she taught two years in the state of Mississippi and thirty-six years in the Cocke County school system, at Tanner and Cocke County High School until her retirement.
She spent the rest of her life being an active farmer in her community.
Violet joined the Methodist Church at an early age, was a dedicated member until she was unable to attend regularly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James A. and Mary Naomi Cotner Franklin, two half sisters and two half brothers and a sister Odessa and nieces Linda Coleman and Delores Grant.
Survivors include a sister Lady Bee Franklin Coleman of Evanston, IL nephews Gordon, Ronald, and Landon Coleman; many great nieces, great nephews, Cousin, and host of friends and neighbors whom she loved and respected dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel in White Pine, on Saturday, December 28, 1 p.m. with Rev. Mark McFadden officiating, the family will receive friends following the service.
A private burial will be at White Pine Cemetery.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to First United Methodist Church Children’s Program, Post Office Box 146, White Pine, TN 37890.
Farrar Funeral Home in White Pine, 865-674-2441, www.farrarfuneralhome.com.
