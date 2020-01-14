Linda Sue Bible-Graves, age 71, of Newport, went to be with her Lord on Friday, January 10, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Melvina Reece, her beloved husband Frankey Joe Bible, as well as several brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband Clifford Graves, her only daughter Kim Carruth (and husband Berry), her loving grandchildren Jeramie and Katelin, great-grandson Jude Dickerson, and stepsons Michael and Frankey Joe Bible, Jr. and John and Cliff Graves.
The family received friends Monday evening, January 13, 2020, from 5:00–7:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Douglas Lake Church of God with Pastor Roger Nethers officiating.
Burial will follow in the Clark Cemetery at Deep Gap.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Douglas Lake Church of God, the place she attended and loved so much.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.