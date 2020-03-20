Heywood Parkey, age 83, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Grady and Bennie Parkey, and brothers and sisters: Virginia Parkey, Carry Parkey, Lelia Mae Thompson, Lillie Jane Treece, Plez Parkey, Grady Bennie (G.B.) Parkey, O.Z. Parkey, Albert Parkey, Tennessee Smith, Alma Glee Wilson, Lee Othia Parkey, and John Parkey.
He is survived by his wife Gladys Parkey, daughter Cynthia (Steve) Trammell, son Heywood Parkey, Jr., stepchildren Gilda Cuberson and James (Dana) Cuberson, loving niece Jannette Cody, special sister-in-law Nancy Robinson, surviving grandchildren and great-grandchildrern; also several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, with funeral services following at 2:00 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rosie Cuberson offiiciating.
Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Dandridge, TN.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
