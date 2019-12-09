Terry Joe Trice who was born November 13, 1955 to Clarence and Tennie Mai (Newsome) Trice passed away Friday, December 6, 2019.
He was their first born son.
He was preceded in death by his father Clarence Trice, wife Roma Jenkins Trice, and brother-in-law Richard Jenkins.
He leaves to cherish his memories his one and only daughter Holly Cheyenne Trice, mother Tennie Mai (Newsome) Trice, three sisters Wilma June Shults (Ronald), Shirley Ann Wadley (Calvin Nicely), and Thelma Sue Trice, one brother Bobby Clarence Trice, two brothers-in-law Roger and Robert Jenkins, one niece, six nephews, two great-nieces, seven great-nephews, and numerous family and friends to mention but love all equally.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Manes Funeral Home.
Memorial Service will follow at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Carl Bragg officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
