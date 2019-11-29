Mr. Charles Earl Murrell, age 83, of Newport, passed away, Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Newport Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was a member of Jenkins Chapel Community Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leaster Murrell and Burla Mae Bryant Murrell.
Survivors include his wife Ima Gene Murrell of the home; sons Charlie (Rebecca) Murrell and Artie Murrell all of Newport; granddaughter Christy Cruze of Sevierville; great grandchildren Jordan Beth Miller, Dalton Miller and Braden Miller. Additional survivors include several nieces, cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, December 2, 2019 at Union Cemetery with Pastor Daniel Bell officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. Monday for the 2 p.m. graveside.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.