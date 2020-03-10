Tiffany Nicole Caldwell Cogdill, age 45, of Newport, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Johnie and Addie Caldwell and Cloyd and Doris Holt; and aunts Shelby Holt and Carlotta Holt.
She is survived by her husband Russell Cogdill of Newport; sons Brock Devan (Marrissa) Webb of Parrottsville and Kyle Seth Webb of Newport; stepdaughter Jordan Small of Sevierville; parents Danny and Joyce Caldwell of Parrottsville; also aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Dennis Caldwell and Zane Stuart officiating.
Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 5:00–7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
