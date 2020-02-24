June Elizabeth Lane Cody age 87 of Newport, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Willard Cody; parents Cecil and Dora Lane; brother Jack Lane; sister Jessie Ann Stokely; and sister-in-law Frances Lane.
She is survived by her brothers Bill (Brenda) Lane and George Lane; nieces and nephew Phillip (Robin) Lane, Abby (Dewayne) White, and Sonja (Dale) Turner; great-nieces and great-nephews Taylor Miller, Tyler White, Tea White, Lindsey Hazelwood, Macie Hazelwood, and Brodie Lane; great-great nephew Jack Miller; and other family members and friends.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Union Cemetery with Rev. Tim Grooms officiating. Burial will follow.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverview Baptist Church.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.