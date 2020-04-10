RC Greene, age 89, of Cosby, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Tennova Newport Medical Center.
He was a member of Black’s Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Nettie Mae Greene.
He is survived by his children: Danny (Kathy) Greene, Terry (Arleva) Greene, and Roger (Irene) Greene, as well as several sisters, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group, P.O. Box 263, Newport, TN 37822 or online at www.nfggive.com/guidestar/62-1854671 or sent to the church or charity of your choice.
In consideration for the health and well-being of family and friends, the graveside service will be held privately in the Phillips Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Phillips and Rev. Steven Greene officiating.
Once restrictions are lifted and public health concerns decrease, contacts or visits from friends will be welcomed. Meanwhile condolences may be shared online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Greene family.
