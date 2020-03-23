Dan Freeman, age 79 of Newport, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home.
He was owner of Freeman’s Furniture Inc.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Sue McMillan Freeman; parents T. E. and Rebecca Freeman; brothers Warren, Paul, Rolan, and Roger Freeman; and sister Iris Dale Glenn.
He is survived by his son Bret Freeman; daughter Dawn Freeman; grandson Kyle (Chasity) Freeman; special pet “Jim Freeman”; and other family members and a host of friends.
The family will have a private Graveside Service.
A Celebration of Life will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter of Cocke County, 420 Humane Way, Newport, TN 37821.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
