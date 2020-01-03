Mr. Grant David O’Dell, age 40, of Newport, passed away, Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Walter O’Dell and Mitchel Green and step-mother Leticia O’Dell.
Survivors include his daughter Emily O’Dell and mother of his daughter Carleena Mulholland; father David O’Dell and mother Debbie Williamson; grandmothers Violet O’Dell and Patsy Green, all of Newport. Additional survivors include several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, January 4, 2020 at the Inman Cemetery with Pastor Justin Williamson officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12:00--1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Costner-Maloy Funeral Home prior to the graveside service.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
