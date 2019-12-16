James L. Fraley of Newport born on December 25, 1933, passed away on December 15, 2019.
He was a faithful member of the Edgemont Church of God for over 50 years.
A veteran of the Korean War, James served in the Radar Unit of the US Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert A. and Mary Bray Fraley, and brother Kenneth Fraley.
He is survived by his wife Ruby Annalee Pierce Fraley, brothers Robert Fraley and Evertte Fraley also many nieces and nephews, including special niece Kathy Black of Newport.
Special Thank You to Jefferson County Health and Rehab and Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
Funeral services 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel with burial 10 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Union Cemetery.
Pastor Mark Hatley and Tim Owen will officiate.
Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral service.
Family and friends may sign online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
