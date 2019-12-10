Walter ‘Bud’ Carver, age 79, of Newport, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Helen Carver, sister Zella Ruth Eisenhower, special aunt and uncle Polly and Dean Ealy, and special brother-in-law and sister-in-law Billy Carl and Mary Kate Arrington.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Carver of Newport, nephews Kenny and Brian Eisenhower, both of Newport, special great-niece Kristin Loveday of Newport, great-great-nephew Aaron Loveday of Newport, great-great-nieces Jaylen and Avery Moore; special cousins Glenda Dean McNealy and Cheryl Grooms, both of Newport, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Willard and Mary Taylor, and other special family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00–7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Vaughn officiating.
Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
