Wanda Joyce Swatsell, age 65, of White Pine, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father Carrie and D.P. Sartain, father Bob Zimmer, and brother Hobert ‘Marty’ Zimmer.
She is survived by her daughters Angela G. Ray and Carrie E. Hicks, grandchildren Ariel Hurd, Jacob Hurd, James ‘J.P.’ Swatsell, Charles ‘C.J.’ Stinson, Kaitlyn Branam, Amy Wilkes, and Brealynn Hicks; great-grandchildren: Bentley Wilkes, Owen Lee Ray, Wyatt Stinson and Harmony Branam; step-mom Maggie Zimmer; brothers David Zimmer and Willie McGaha; sisters Melody Tipton and Angie Parton; and several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00–7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Manes Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, in the Rays Chapel Cemetery. Burial will follow.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.