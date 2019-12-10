Hollis Lewis, age 51, of Newport, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his mother Medea Lewis, grandparents John and Easter Lewis and Lucille Brown.
He is survived by his daughters Hollie and Donya Lewis, daddy Roy R. Lewis, stepmother Deb Lewis, sisters Debora Yvonna Cain, Starling Little, Pondarella Parton, and Reena Lewis; brothers Roy Stevenson Lewis and Edward Stevie Lewis; stepsisters Ina Mae Moore and Maime Webb, stepbrother Chris Norton, several nieces and nephews, and special friends T.J. Rice and Pibo Wilson.
There will be a family memorial service for Hollis Lewis at Spirit and Truth House of Prayer, 203 Melton Rd., Newport, on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, from 1:00–2:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.