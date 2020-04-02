Jesse “J.C.” Lane, age 94, of Knoxville, passed away March 31, 2020.
He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church and a U.S. Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ruby and son Kenneth Lane; parents Jesse and Ethel Lane; brothers Roy, Doak and Beecher; sisters, Rhea, Rhyne, Lou, Mary Will and Jessie Mae.
He is survived by his daughter Carla (Gary) Watts; son Rick (Ruth) Lane; grandchildren: Chris (Christy) Watts, Shane (Paige) Watts, Brandi (Danny) Wooliver, Ryan (Kate) Lane, Jessie (Eric) Sauceda and Issac Lane; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers Joe and Roger; sisters Pat and Brenda Gail; several nieces and nephews.
Due to the CDC requirements, the family will have a private burial. You may leave condolences at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements by Weaver Funeral Home
