Theda Irene France, age 76, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020.
She was retired from Cocke County School System.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William France; parents, Albert and Sarah Watts; brothers, John Watts, Bob Watts and Charles Watts; and sister, Debbie Watts.
She is survived by her son, Todd France (Kassandra Saltonstall); daughter, Alicea (Bill) McNealy all of Parrottsville; brothers, Gary (Jessie) Watts of Newport, Eddie (Brenda) Watts, of Talbott; sister, Ima (Robert) Fields of Newport; grandchildren, Seth (Kristan) Willis, Rowan Saltonstall; great-grandchildren, Gracelyn Samuel, Alyannah Samuel; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
Celebration of life services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Resthaven Memorial Mausoleum, with entombment following the service.
The family will gather at Resthaven Memorial Mausoleum at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday prior to the Celebration of Life Service.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
