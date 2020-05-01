Forty-three states so far have extended their statewide school closures through the remainder of the school year, either by mandate or recommendation. Several states are now discussing closures into the summer and fall.
It’s not too early to start thinking about what a possible reopening might look like.
But there are still many more unknowns than guarantees. National Education Association President Lily Garcia, asks, “Is it safe and healthy to pack my kids into that classroom?”
Anya Kamenetz, the lead education blogger at NPR, and I offer some suggestions.
Class sizes of 12 or fewer
An Italian researcher has modeled how school closures reduce the spread of illness. She argues that without treatments or a vaccine, “there is no such thing as ‘safe’ reopening.”
To balance safety with the impact on families and the economy, social contact can be reduced by putting children in the smallest groups possible.
Based on the typical size of a classroom, 12 would be the most children that could be accommodated while maintaining social distancing. Large numbers of bodies in a classroom are not healthy and safe.
Although serious cases of coronavirus among children are rare, we should also be concerned about the health of teachers, custodians, food service workers, and school support staff.
Stepped-up hygiene measures
How do you make sure there’s a plan in place to make sure the people walking in are not spreading anything? Ideally, this is accomplished by widespread and frequent testing for the coronavirus.
A school building is not an ideal place to be in the middle of a pandemic. Therefore, all school employees should wear masks, have regular temperature checks, frequent hand washing and sanitization of surfaces and equipment, and social distancing rules enforced, even for small children.
Children would not be allowed to gather in the gym for bus duty.
When children line up, use traffic cones spaced six feet apart.
Meals would need to be served at their desks or in socially distanced seating in lunchrooms.
Playground time should be limited to one classroom at a time.
Staggered schedules
Reducing class size this drastically would probably mean staggering schedules. For instance, one group of kids might attend school on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday one week, then Tuesday and Thursday the following week. Morning and afternoon shifts would create serious transportation issues.
Bus seating would need to be evaluated, also. Would that even be a safe option? Could students who are not part of the same household be assigned to sit in every other seat?
Different attendance policies
Schools can open up, but some parents might still choose to keep their children at home.
During the 1916 polio epidemic in New York City, about 25% of the students stayed home out of fear of catching or spreading the disease. The city announced a policy of “leniency” for absences during this time.
No assemblies, sports games, or conferences
Students can’t mix in large groups, and parents probably won’t be allowed in school buildings.
Remote learning continues
The need for remote learning would need to continue because of staggered schedules, schools prepared to close again for future waves of infection, and many students needing remediation. And that means training and support for teachers, and equipment for children.
Educators have been telling [political leaders] for years that the digital divide is hurting children. It’s hurting entire communities. To have broadband, a tablet, or a laptop is as essential as indoor plumbing. It is what one needs to succeed. And now it’s been laid bare.
Social, emotional, and practical help for kids
Developmental experts say disruption from the pandemic constitutes an “adverse childhood experience” for every American child. When schools reopen, relieving this trauma will be at the core of their mission.
There is a need to focus on social and emotional learning for students, not only how we can provide the academic support, but how can we provide the mental health support and the wraparound supports for students when they come back, to help them recover and bring back that safety net of schools.
We have grown accustomed to instant gratification and a lack of patience. With states, cities, and communities reopening social venues, school leaders need to consider plans for a continued summer or fall virus pandemic, or even a resurgence.
And we, as citizens, need to give them our support as they, based on the expertise of scientists and medical professionals, wrestle with preparing for the unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.